Should You Invest in Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Now?

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AER is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AER is $80.00, which is $21.22 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 249.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for AER on October 19, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AER) stock’s latest price update

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has plunge by -3.47relation to previous closing price of 60.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here is how AerCap (AER) and Aflac (AFL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AER’s Market Performance

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has experienced a -4.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.52% drop in the past month, and a -10.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.82% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of -2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.90. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 11.87, with 2.66 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.