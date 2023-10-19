Sharecare Inc (SHCR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharecare Inc (SHCR) is $3.19, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 285.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on October 19, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) has plunged by -1.68 when compared to previous closing price of 1.19, but the company has seen a -1.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 12, 2023 – Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EST on the same day.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR’s stock has fallen by -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.47% and a quarterly drop of -29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.94% for Sharecare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.94% for SHCR’s stock, with a -28.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at 18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +22.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9943. In addition, Sharecare Inc saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc stands at -26.83. The total capital return value is set at -17.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.76. Equity return is now at value -21.31, with -17.88 for asset returns.

Based on Sharecare Inc (SHCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sharecare Inc (SHCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.