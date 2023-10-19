Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) is above average at 11.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) is $42.09, which is $39.96 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEE on October 19, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

SEE) stock’s latest price update

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 29.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-10-05 that The recent stock decline can partly be attributed to weak packaging demand and the company’s lowering of its full-year 2023 guidance.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE’s stock has fallen by -5.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.84% and a quarterly drop of -36.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Sealed Air Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for SEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEE Trading at -13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.15. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -41.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jerry R., the Director of Sealed Air Corp., purchase 500 shares at $43.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Whitaker Jerry R. is holding 10,521 shares at $21,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp. stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 125.50, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.