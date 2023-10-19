Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.03x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) by analysts is $29.11, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for SVV is 18.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.61% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SVV was 517.49K shares.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 14.99. However, the company has seen a -7.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-20 that North America’s biggest for-profit thrift store operator burst onto the stock market scene this summer as a unique play on the secondhand economy. The owner of Savers and Value Village outlets sells a range of ‘pre-owned’ clothes and home goods obtained from non-profits and landfills across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

SVV’s Market Performance

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) has seen a -7.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.84% decline in the past month and a -39.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for SVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.15% for SVV stock, with a simple moving average of -34.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for SVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SVV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $31 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SVV Trading at -31.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -25.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVV fell by -7.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Savers Value Village Inc saw -36.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVV starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 6,885,415 shares at the price of $16.79 back on Jul 03. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 134,659,188 shares of Savers Value Village Inc, valued at $115,571,691 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Savers Value Village Inc, sale 6,885,415 shares at $16.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 134,659,188 shares at $115,571,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Savers Value Village Inc stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 17.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return is now at value 58.13, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Savers Value Village Inc (SVV), the company’s capital structure generated 555.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.74. Total debt to assets is 67.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.01.

The receivables turnover for the company is 138.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.