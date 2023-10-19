Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 46.62, however, the company has experienced a -4.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Increased demand for insurance products, given an aging population, baby boomers and millennials, and the adoption of technology should drive insurance brokers like MMC, AON, BRO, ERIE and RYAN.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 75.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) by analysts is $51.45, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for RYAN is 96.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAN was 639.05K shares.

RYAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has seen a -4.63% decrease in the past week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month, and a -0.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for RYAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for RYAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $59 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYAN Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.21. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc saw 10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who sale 4,283 shares at the price of $44.68 back on Aug 18. After this action, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC now owns 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $191,353 using the latest closing price.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, the Director of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $45.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC is holding 0 shares at $1,126,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.71. Equity return is now at value 15.26, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 450.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 439.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.