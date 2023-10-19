Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBT is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) is $19.70, which is $64.83 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 19.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On October 19, 2023, RBT’s average trading volume was 671.74K shares.

The stock price of Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) has dropped by -8.91 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

RBT’s Market Performance

Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has experienced a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.53% drop in the past month, and a -67.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.40% for RBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.33% for RBT’s stock, with a -69.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -49.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc saw -87.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 687,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 06. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 1,368,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc, valued at $355,660 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc, purchase 240,154 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 351,265 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.93. Equity return is now at value -189.87, with -17.56 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.