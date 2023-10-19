RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RIBT stock has gone up by 12.29%, with a monthly decline of -2.96% and a quarterly plunge of -47.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.12% for RiceBran Technologies The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.40% for RIBT’s stock, with a -48.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47.

The public float for RIBT is 6.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RIBT was 54.48K shares.

RIBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) has jumped by 19.44 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-12 that RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Stanlis – FNK, Investor Relations Peter Bradley – Executive Chairman William Keneally – Interim Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIBT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RIBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIBT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $2 based on the research report published on May 11, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

RIBT Trading at -17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIBT rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4171. In addition, RiceBran Technologies saw -39.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.90 for the present operating margin

-1.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RiceBran Technologies stands at -18.88. The total capital return value is set at -29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.37. Equity return is now at value -97.04, with -36.75 for asset returns.

Based on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.30. Total debt to assets is 35.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.