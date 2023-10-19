Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has plunged by -1.72 when compared to previous closing price of 12.24, but the company has seen a -0.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Retail Opportunity Investments is capitalizing on strong demand for grocery-anchored shopping centers. Q2 results built atop new records just achieved in the first quarter. Investors have rewarded ROIC with market-beating returns since my last update on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) is $15.00, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for ROIC is 122.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIC on October 19, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month, and a -16.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for ROIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for ROIC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROIC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ROIC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIC Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.12. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp saw -19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $13.46 back on Aug 31. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 51,557 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, sale 10,800 shares at $13.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 55,557 shares at $148,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 3.58, with 1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.