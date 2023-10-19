Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by analysts is $67.80, which is $10.01 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 183.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of REG was 1.04M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

REG) stock’s latest price update

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.73 in relation to previous closing price of 60.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-03 that Like other retail-focused real estate investment trusts (REITs), Regency Centers NASDAQ: REG is trading well off its 2022 high. Higher interest rates have dragged the group lower because they make it more expensive to purchase properties and borrow money for development.

REG’s Market Performance

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has experienced a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.30% drop in the past month, and a -8.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for REG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for REG’s stock, with a -3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $70 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.24. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from STEIN MARTIN E JR, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $66.51 back on Aug 07. After this action, STEIN MARTIN E JR now owns 343,399 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $8,313,750 using the latest closing price.

WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the EVP, W. Regional Pres. of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 900 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW is holding 18,749 shares at $59,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 6.03, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.