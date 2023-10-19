REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.21 in comparison to its previous close of 3.97, however, the company has experienced a -20.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-10-11 that REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company specializing in fully by-wire electric trucks and platforms, has obtained certification from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its P7-C chassis cab and P7-S stripped chassis products. This EPA certification represents a significant milestone in REE’s plan for full vehicle certification by later this year, signifying that their P7 electric truck lineup complies with the Clean Air Act, aimed at reducing air pollution nationwide.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REE is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd (REE) is $27.38, which is $23.97 above the current market price. REE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 19, 2023, REE’s average trading volume was 29.10K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE’s stock has seen a -20.23% decrease for the week, with a -28.47% drop in the past month and a -68.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.65% for REE Automotive Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.68% for REE’s stock, with a -65.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REE Trading at -34.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -20.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.2400. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw -70.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -96.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.