RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RBC Bearings Inc. (NYSE: RBC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 244.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that RBC Bearings (RBC) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

RBC Bearings Inc. (NYSE: RBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RBC is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RBC is $254.00, which is $34.98 above the current price. The public float for RBC is 28.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBC on October 19, 2023 was 243.58K shares.

RBC’s Market Performance

RBC stock saw a decrease of -9.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.62% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.09% for RBC’s stock, with a -1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBC stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for RBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBC in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $267 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBC Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBC fell by -9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.94. In addition, RBC Bearings Inc. saw 6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBC starting from Edwards Richard J, who sale 4,920 shares at the price of $239.62 back on Sep 15. After this action, Edwards Richard J now owns 12,220 shares of RBC Bearings Inc., valued at $1,178,955 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Richard J, the V.P. and General Manager of RBC Bearings Inc., sale 880 shares at $239.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Edwards Richard J is holding 12,220 shares at $210,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.77 for the present operating margin

+36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for RBC Bearings Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.09. Equity return is now at value 7.19, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC), the company’s capital structure generated 58.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.01. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.