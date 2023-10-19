Radian Group, Inc. (RDN): A Technical Analysis

Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) is $29.80, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 156.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDN on October 19, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.11 in comparison to its previous close of 26.48, however, the company has experienced a -4.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Radian (RDN) is poised to gain from improving mortgage insurance portfolio, declining claims, a well-performing homegenius segment, solid capital position and effective capital deployment.

RDN’s Market Performance

Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) has experienced a -4.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month, and a -2.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for RDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for RDN’s stock, with a 7.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $27.50 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDN Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.87. In addition, Radian Group, Inc. saw 35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Serio Gregory, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Aug 17. After this action, Serio Gregory now owns 8,221 shares of Radian Group, Inc., valued at $101,916 using the latest closing price.

Hess Lisa W, the Director of Radian Group, Inc., sale 655 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hess Lisa W is holding 6,417 shares at $18,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group, Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group, Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.