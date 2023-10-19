Qiagen NV (QGEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.75 in comparison to its previous close of 38.91, however, the company has experienced a -5.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Investors are optimistic about QIAGEN’s (QGEN) growth in the molecular diagnostics business and the latest acquisition.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is 25.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qiagen NV (QGEN) is $50.60, which is $15.73 above the current market price. The public float for QGEN is 227.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On October 19, 2023, QGEN’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN stock saw a decrease of -5.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Qiagen NV (QGEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for QGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QGEN Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.60. In addition, Qiagen NV saw -24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 9.76, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qiagen NV (QGEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.