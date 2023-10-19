PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.70relation to previous closing price of 146.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that The industrial sector is going digital. This technology company is refocusing its business on highly attractive end markets with secular growth prospects.

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is 56.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTC is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PTC Inc (PTC) is $164.00, which is $18.86 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 117.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On October 19, 2023, PTC’s average trading volume was 784.72K shares.

PTC’s Market Performance

The stock of PTC Inc (PTC) has seen a 1.13% increase in the past week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month, and a 1.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for PTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for PTC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.49. In addition, PTC Inc saw 20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Ditullio Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Ditullio Michael now owns 57,764 shares of PTC Inc, valued at $422,130 using the latest closing price.

Lathan Corinna, the Director of PTC Inc, sale 800 shares at $140.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Lathan Corinna is holding 7,703 shares at $112,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.67 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PTC Inc (PTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.