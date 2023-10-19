Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has seen a -4.74% decrease in the past week, with a -15.95% drop in the past month, and a -25.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.59% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.03% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is $39.40, which is $24.94 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 54.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTGX on October 19, 2023 was 652.54K shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has decreased by -4.07 when compared to last closing price of 15.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s oral IL-23 drug for psoriasis, JNJ-2113, must show non-inferior efficacy to Johnson & Johnson’s injectable Tremfya before further development. JNJ-2113 is the only oral IL-23 targeting molecule in development, but if it fails, it will join other abandoned Johnson & Johnson projects. Johnson & Johnson plans to proceed with a phase 3 trial for JNJ-2113 despite Tremfya’s stronger numerical data, citing ease of administration and potential benefits for some patients.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at -17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc saw 36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -48.97, with -43.62 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.