Procore Technologies Inc’s (PCOR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a -5.70% decrease in the past week, with a 3.29% gain in the past month, and a -9.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.71% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is $83.07, which is $12.77 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 123.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCOR on October 19, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.85 in relation to its previous close of 69.28. However, the company has experienced a -5.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-10-13 that IPO Stock Of The Week, software leader Procore Technologies, is approaching its latest buy point in today’s stock market action.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $75 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.33. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 38.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $67.27 back on Oct 13. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,594,317 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $344,961 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 5,128 shares at $68.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,599,445 shares at $349,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -22.87, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.