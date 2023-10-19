Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, PBI stock has gone down by -4.51%, with a monthly gain of 13.92% and a quarterly plunge of -4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Pitney Bowes, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for PBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) by analysts is $5.00, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for PBI is 153.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.67% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PBI was 1.40M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has dropped by -4.51 in relation to previous closing price of 3.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that With their low prices and tendency to be more volatile than the overall market, many investors see penny stocks as a possible opportunity for extremely high returns. Yet while the opportunity is there to generate fast gains in a short time frame, this may not be the best approach.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Pitney Bowes, Inc. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes, Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 10.97, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,252.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.70. Total debt to assets is 54.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,092.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.