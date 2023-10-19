Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is above average at 8.39x. The 36-month beta value for PNFP is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNFP is $80.20, which is $14.26 above than the current price. The public float for PNFP is 74.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of PNFP on October 19, 2023 was 536.08K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PNFP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has plunged by -6.08 when compared to previous closing price of 69.25, but the company has seen a -4.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Although the revenue and EPS for Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

PNFP’s Market Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has experienced a -4.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.82% drop in the past month, and a -8.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for PNFP’s stock, with a 2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNFP Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.31. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 24,168 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,071 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $1,773,539 using the latest closing price.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the CHAIRMAN of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3 shares at $82.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MCCABE ROBERT A JR is holding 306,249 shares at $247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.