Pentair plc (PNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is above average at 21.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pentair plc (PNR) is $74.60, which is $10.92 above the current market price. The public float for PNR is 164.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNR on October 19, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has decreased by -3.40 when compared to last closing price of 64.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Pentair plc (PNR) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

PNR’s Market Performance

Pentair plc (PNR) has experienced a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.90% drop in the past month, and a -5.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for PNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for PNR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $88 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNR Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.15. In addition, Pentair plc saw 39.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from Stauch John L, who sale 32,596 shares at the price of $71.42 back on Aug 07. After this action, Stauch John L now owns 7,690 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $2,328,058 using the latest closing price.

BRYAN GLYNIS, the Director of Pentair plc, sale 3,947 shares at $45.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BRYAN GLYNIS is holding 27,609 shares at $178,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 17.98, with 8.69 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pentair plc (PNR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.