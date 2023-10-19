Parker-Hannifin Corp.’s (PH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) has seen a -6.95% decrease in the past week, with a -3.25% drop in the past month, and a -5.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for PH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for PH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) is 23.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) is $451.35, which is $72.08 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On October 19, 2023, PH’s average trading volume was 652.05K shares.

PH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) has decreased by -5.92 when compared to last closing price of 402.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. The webcast will be accessible on Parker’s investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site for one year.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $475 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.16. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corp. saw 30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from SCAMINACE JOSEPH, who sale 1,660 shares at the price of $409.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, SCAMINACE JOSEPH now owns 5,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp., valued at $680,451 using the latest closing price.

Leombruno Todd M., the EVP & CFO of Parker-Hannifin Corp., sale 5,002 shares at $416.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Leombruno Todd M. is holding 11,656 shares at $2,081,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+33.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corp. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.01. Equity return is now at value 21.73, with 7.45 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 121.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.88. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.