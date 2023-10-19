Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.76.

The public float for PARA is 576.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.12% of that float. On October 19, 2023, PARA’s average trading volume was 11.05M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has plunged by -1.72 when compared to previous closing price of 12.19, but the company has seen a 2.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-18 that Less competition among businesses is better for investors and worse for customers.

PARA’s Market Performance

Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a 2.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.52% decline in the past month and a -22.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.26. In addition, Paramount Global saw -29.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -7.02, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paramount Global (PARA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.