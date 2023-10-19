Pagerduty Inc (PD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has dropped by -2.30 in relation to previous closing price of 20.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PD is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pagerduty Inc (PD) is $28.46, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 87.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On October 19, 2023, PD’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has seen a -1.83% decrease in the past week, with a -13.33% drop in the past month, and a -15.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.31% for PD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from WEBB SHELLEY, who sale 16,723 shares at the price of $21.71 back on Oct 09. After this action, WEBB SHELLEY now owns 193,915 shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $363,056 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of Pagerduty Inc, sale 322 shares at $25.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 557,046 shares at $8,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -36.08, with -11.66 for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.