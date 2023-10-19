Owens Corning (OC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 8.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $158.21, which is $36.62 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 89.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On October 19, 2023, OC’s average trading volume was 783.11K shares.

OC) stock’s latest price update

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.85 in relation to its previous close of 128.48. However, the company has experienced a -9.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Owens Corning (OC) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

OC’s Market Performance

Owens Corning (OC) has experienced a -9.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.97% drop in the past month, and a -5.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for OC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.32% for OC’s stock, with a 7.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $143 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.67. In addition, Owens Corning saw 44.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Fister Todd W, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $136.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Fister Todd W now owns 26,067 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $732,236 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS W HOWARD, the Director of Owens Corning, sale 1,033 shares at $141.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MORRIS W HOWARD is holding 40,889 shares at $146,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.67, with 12.27 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owens Corning (OC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.