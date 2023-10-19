Otonomo Technologies Ltd (OTMO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO) has jumped by 32.50 compared to previous close of 4.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-17 that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Juliet McGinnis – Senior Director of Communications Ben Volkow – Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board Bonnie Moav – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Nichols – B.

, and the 36-month beta value for OTMO is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OTMO is $6.30, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for OTMO is 4.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for OTMO on October 19, 2023 was 28.31K shares.

OTMO’s Market Performance

OTMO’s stock has seen a 34.86% increase for the week, with a 34.52% rise in the past month and a 1.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.90% for OTMO’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTMO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTMO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OTMO Trading at 40.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.76%, as shares surge +33.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO rose by +34.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1005.35 for the present operating margin

-55.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otonomo Technologies Ltd stands at -1874.60. The total capital return value is set at -36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.37.

Based on Otonomo Technologies Ltd (OTMO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Otonomo Technologies Ltd (OTMO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.