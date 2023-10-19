Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSCR is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is $8.67, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 127.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On October 19, 2023, OSCR’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) has dropped by -1.50 compared to previous close of 5.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-12 that Oscar Health Inc. OSCR, -3.76% said Thursday it plans to expand into 165 new markets in 13 states in 2024, through its individual and family health insurance plans. The New York-based company said the expansion will bring it to 18 states and 512 counties, growing its presence in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

OSCR’s Market Performance

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has seen a 2.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.52% decline in the past month and a -36.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.43% for OSCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at -15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 113.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,061 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Sep 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 492,719 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $188,311 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 267,617 shares at $105,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -43.21, with -11.54 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.