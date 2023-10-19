Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.84 in comparison to its previous close of 1.81, however, the company has experienced a -16.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that A handful of stocks to buy under $20 can offer investors explosive returns in uncertain market conditions. The article lists names that might not immediately grab headlines, but their strategic focus and innovative progressiveness qualify them as potential multi-baggers.

, and the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONCY is $6.99, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for ONCY is 71.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for ONCY on October 19, 2023 was 612.95K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) has seen a -16.67% decrease in the past week, with a -21.05% drop in the past month, and a -42.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for ONCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.65% for ONCY’s stock, with a -13.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at -22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -22.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0300. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -98.25, with -72.17 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.