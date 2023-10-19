Nuzee Inc (NUZE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Nuzee Inc (NUZE) has gone down by -44.57% for the week, with a -67.67% drop in the past month and a -70.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.72% for NUZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.67% for NUZE’s stock, with a -70.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NUZE is $24.00, which is $21.09 above the current price. The public float for NUZE is 0.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUZE on October 19, 2023 was 12.69K shares.

NUZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ: NUZE) has decreased by -44.04 when compared to last closing price of 5.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -44.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that Nuzee (NASDAQ: NUZE ) stock is falling hard on Wednesday as investors react to a public share offering plan from the specialty coffee company. A press release from Nuzee announces its intention for a proposed public stock offering of NUZE shares.

NUZE Trading at -60.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -65.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE fell by -44.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Nuzee Inc saw -66.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUZE starting from HIGASHIDA MASATERU, who sale 500 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Oct 13. After this action, HIGASHIDA MASATERU now owns 133,059 shares of Nuzee Inc, valued at $2,580 using the latest closing price.

HIGASHIDA MASATERU, the of Nuzee Inc, sale 800 shares at $7.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that HIGASHIDA MASATERU is holding 133,558 shares at $5,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-336.33 for the present operating margin

-3.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuzee Inc stands at -379.45. The total capital return value is set at -90.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.55. Equity return is now at value -129.88, with -99.88 for asset returns.

Based on Nuzee Inc (NUZE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.91. Total debt to assets is 6.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuzee Inc (NUZE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.