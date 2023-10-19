Niu Technologies ADR (NIU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) is $32.77, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIU on October 19, 2023 was 302.97K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) has dropped by -7.98 compared to previous close of 2.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-19 that BEIJING, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Monday, Aug 14, 2023.

NIU’s Market Performance

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has seen a -14.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.96% decline in the past month and a -41.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for NIU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.71% for NIU’s stock, with a -44.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIU Trading at -25.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Niu Technologies ADR saw -58.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies ADR stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.77. Equity return is now at value -7.46, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies ADR (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.