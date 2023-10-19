New Concept Energy Inc (GBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX: GBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-04 that A controversial segment of the market, the concept of strong penny stocks nevertheless carries a certain charm. Now, let’s get something straight.

New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX: GBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GBR is 3.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBR on October 19, 2023 was 15.80K shares.

GBR’s Market Performance

The stock of New Concept Energy Inc (GBR) has seen a 10.16% increase in the past week, with a 9.24% rise in the past month, and a 13.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for GBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.79% for GBR’s stock, with a 14.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBR Trading at 15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1793. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc saw 19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.42 for the present operating margin

+73.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Concept Energy Inc stands at +85.38. The total capital return value is set at -3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 1.07, with 1.06 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 63.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Concept Energy Inc (GBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.