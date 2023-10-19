NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s (NRSN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has gone up by 0.89% for the week, with a -29.95% drop in the past month and a -58.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.11% for NRSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.84% for NRSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.63% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is $5.25, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for NRSN is 9.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRSN on October 19, 2023 was 80.39K shares.

The stock price of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has jumped by 4.35 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that NeuroSense Therapeutics will report Phase 2b trial data for its ALS drug candidate, PrimeC, in Q4 2023. Topline data of this trial may well be the company’s most pivotal event since its IPO at the end of 2021. The company is also targeting Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with the same drug candidate under different names.

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -22.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN rose by +19.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6423. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw -52.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

The total capital return value is set at -162.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.67. Equity return is now at value -368.06, with -157.94 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

To put it simply, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.