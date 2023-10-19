NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NTES stock has gone down by -4.35%, with a monthly gain of 2.69% and a quarterly surge of 1.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for NetEase Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for NTES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.18% for the last 200 days.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTES is $898.89, which is -$5.79 below the current market price. The public float for NTES is 625.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for NTES on October 19, 2023 was 893.04K shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 103.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Does NetEase (NTES) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

NTES Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.05. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.32 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.