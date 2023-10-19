Neonode Inc. (NEON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON)’s stock price has dropped by -9.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that STOCKHOLM , Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday August 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call Thursday August 10, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/4PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neonode Inc. (NEON) is $4.50, which is $7.2 above the current market price. The public float for NEON is 11.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEON on October 19, 2023 was 101.06K shares.

NEON’s Market Performance

NEON’s stock has seen a -13.91% decrease for the week, with a -23.98% drop in the past month and a -69.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for Neonode Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.13% for NEON’s stock, with a -78.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON fell by -13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5482. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw -76.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.84 for the present operating margin

+76.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -86.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.42. Equity return is now at value -21.53, with -21.52 for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc. (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.32. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.