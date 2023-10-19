Navigating the Volatility of Verisk Analytics Inc’s (VRSK) Stock

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month, and a 3.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for VRSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.92% for the last 200 days.

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 71.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by analysts is $251.81, which is $13.56 above the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of VRSK was 912.97K shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 239.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Strategic acquisitions complement WEX’s organic growth by contributing to revenues and adding differentiation to its products and service offerings.

VRSK Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.06. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,516 shares at the price of $246.02 back on Oct 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 43,931 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $372,966 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc, sale 1,516 shares at $244.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 43,151 shares at $370,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 60.76, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.