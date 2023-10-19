Navigating the Volatility of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s (CRKN) Stock

In the past week, CRKN stock has gone down by -13.89%, with a monthly decline of -53.78% and a quarterly plunge of -93.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.14% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.31% for CRKN’s stock, with a -95.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) is $90.00, which is $89.67 above the current market price. The public float for CRKN is 6.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on October 19, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) closes the purchase of the first tranche of micro trenchers for a customer in Arizona.

CRKN Trading at -68.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares sank -45.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4427. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp saw -97.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -604.30, with -231.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.