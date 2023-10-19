Navigating the Volatility of Aytu BioPharma Inc’s (AYTU) Stock

In the past week, AYTU stock has gone up by 14.83%, with a monthly gain of 108.12% and a quarterly surge of 81.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.96% for Aytu BioPharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.14% for AYTU’s stock, with a 47.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) is $5.00, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for AYTU is 5.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYTU on October 19, 2023 was 147.95K shares.

AYTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) has increased by 6.05 when compared to last closing price of 3.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-10-09 that ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 17, 2023. Company Webcast The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company’s website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/aytu/2072440.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on March 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AYTU Trading at 63.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +110.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU rose by +14.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Aytu BioPharma Inc saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from PYSZCZYMUKA GREG, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Jun 16. After this action, PYSZCZYMUKA GREG now owns 21,935 shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc, valued at $22,428 using the latest closing price.

Disbrow Joshua R., the Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Disbrow Joshua R. is holding 71,591 shares at $26,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.48 for the present operating margin

+62.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioPharma Inc stands at -15.88. Equity return is now at value -39.91, with -12.38 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.