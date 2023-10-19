Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natera Inc (NTRA) is $72.00, which is $30.83 above the current market price. The public float for NTRA is 104.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on October 19, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 42.50. However, the company has seen a -6.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-04 that Natera beat consensus revenue and earnings estimates for the second quarter. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA’s stock has fallen by -6.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.12% and a quarterly drop of -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for Natera Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for NTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -15.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $48 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTRA Trading at -17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.91. In addition, Natera Inc saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 1,372 shares at the price of $45.98 back on Sep 29. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 64,833 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $63,080 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc, sale 5,448 shares at $46.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 484,745 shares at $250,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -98.35, with -44.22 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Natera Inc (NTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.