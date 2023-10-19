Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) is $10.00, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for NNDM is 243.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NNDM on October 19, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) has dropped by -4.62 compared to previous close of 2.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that Nano Dimension is a pioneering company in 3D printing technology with a unique focus on electronics and has an opportunity to lead the charge in impending industry consolidation. Recent positive developments for the stock include the fall through of the Stratasys-Desktop Metal partnership discussions and rapidly growing revenues. Nano Dimension’s unique valuation is justified by its first-to-market technological advantage, overall industry growth, and growing range of diverse applications.

NNDM’s Market Performance

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has experienced a -9.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.98% drop in the past month, and a -22.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.22% for NNDM’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stands at -521.22. The total capital return value is set at -10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -18.15, with -17.45 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.