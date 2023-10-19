Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.07 in relation to previous closing price of 3.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAAS is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAAS is $13.00, which is $9.75 above the current price. The public float for NAAS is 57.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAAS on October 19, 2023 was 972.57K shares.

NAAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen a -12.40% decrease in the past week, with a -39.93% drop in the past month, and a -36.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.75% for NAAS’s stock, with a -45.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAAS Trading at -39.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -37.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw -16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naas Technology Inc ADR stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84.

Based on Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.