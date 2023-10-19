ModivCare Inc (MODV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) has jumped by 3.37 compared to previous close of 38.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that ModivCare (MODV) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago.

, and the 36-month beta value for MODV is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MODV is $71.33, which is $31.17 above the current market price. The public float for MODV is 13.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.67% of that float. The average trading volume for MODV on October 19, 2023 was 255.19K shares.

MODV’s Market Performance

MODV stock saw an increase of 17.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.61% and a quarterly increase of -21.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.55% for ModivCare Inc (MODV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.94% for MODV’s stock, with a -36.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $145 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MODV Trading at 18.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODV rose by +17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.12. In addition, ModivCare Inc saw -55.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODV starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 204,379 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 2,982,751 shares of ModivCare Inc, valued at $7,153,441 using the latest closing price.

Sampson L Heath, the President, CEO of ModivCare Inc, purchase 3,500 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Sampson L Heath is holding 27,966 shares at $121,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ModivCare Inc stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.31. Equity return is now at value -84.79, with -11.98 for asset returns.

Based on ModivCare Inc (MODV), the company’s capital structure generated 287.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.23. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ModivCare Inc (MODV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.