Mmtec Inc (MTC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTC is 2.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTC is 198.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On October 19, 2023, MTC’s average trading volume was 436.40K shares.

MTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC) has increased by 33.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 269.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-22 that Shares of Chinese small cap MMTec Inc. MTC, -15.03% rose 9% in premarket trades Monday. The stock ended Friday’s session down 15%, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s SPX, -0.14% decline of 0.1%.

MTC’s Market Performance

Mmtec Inc (MTC) has experienced a 269.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 267.29% rise in the past month, and a 138.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.24% for MTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 208.87% for MTC stock, with a simple moving average of 95.13% for the last 200 days.

MTC Trading at 186.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.18%, as shares surge +257.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +255.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6488. In addition, Mmtec Inc saw 133.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.11 for the present operating margin

+72.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mmtec Inc stands at -513.62. The total capital return value is set at -48.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.06. Equity return is now at value -49.66, with -43.42 for asset returns.

Based on Mmtec Inc (MTC), the company’s capital structure generated 11.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.09. Total debt to assets is 9.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 173.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -17.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mmtec Inc (MTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.