Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MU stock has gone down by -2.70%, with a monthly decline of -2.60% and a quarterly surge of 3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for MU’s stock, with a 6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by analysts is $80.72, which is $10.68 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MU was 13.38M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has dropped by -1.84 compared to previous close of 69.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-18 that A long downturn driven by severe oversupply has wreaked havoc on Micron’s top and bottom lines. Micron is still producing memory chips at a loss, but industrywide production cuts are finally putting an end to price declines.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.63. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 35.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ARNZEN APRIL S, who sale 3,508 shares at the price of $69.71 back on Oct 16. After this action, ARNZEN APRIL S now owns 155,352 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $244,543 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $69.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 582,862 shares at $486,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.