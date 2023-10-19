Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.57relation to previous closing price of 197.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that In the latest trading session, Marriott International (MAR) closed at $194.40, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 21.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is $209.89, which is $15.49 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 252.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On October 19, 2023, MAR’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stock saw a decrease of -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.09% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for MAR’s stock, with a 7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $218 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.24. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $207.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 4,000 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $1,656,240 using the latest closing price.

Capuano Anthony, the President & CEO of Marriott International, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $202.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Capuano Anthony is holding 100,317 shares at $4,044,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 359.95, with 11.21 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.