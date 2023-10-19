Make Informed Decisions with RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock Updates

The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen a -0.10% decrease in the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a -1.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for RLJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for RLJ’s stock, with a -6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RLJ is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for RLJ is $13.50, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 153.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume for RLJ on October 19, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.42 in relation to its previous close of 9.89. However, the company has experienced a -0.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Some purchases not only fulfil our current needs but continue to enrich our future well-being. Mr. Market is myopic, so we get to buy some of such investments at bargain prices. Two CD-beating cash producers with up to 8% yields for your retirement.

RLJ Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.17, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.