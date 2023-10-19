Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -22.83% drop in the past month and a -47.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.21% for MYNZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.35% for MYNZ’s stock, with a -52.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is $9.67, which is $14.6 above the current market price. The public float for MYNZ is 11.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYNZ on October 19, 2023 was 121.86K shares.

MYNZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) has jumped by 3.90 compared to previous close of 2.31. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that Clinical trial evaluating the Company’s novel mRNA biomarkers demonstrated sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 94% with specificity of 97% and advanced adenoma sensitivity of 81% Pulsus Group’s 4th International Conference on Gastroenterology, to be held in Paris, France, brings together world-renowned speakers to share discoveries and receive updates in the field of Gastroenterology BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Sept.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYNZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYNZ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MYNZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYNZ in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MYNZ Trading at -22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYNZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares sank -26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYNZ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Mainz Biomed N.V. saw -66.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYNZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5017.97 for the present operating margin

-30.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mainz Biomed N.V. stands at -4979.90. The total capital return value is set at -239.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -242.04.

Based on Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.