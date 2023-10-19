Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGA is $65.65, which is $14.27 above the current price. The public float for MGA is 267.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on October 19, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has decreased by -3.71 when compared to last closing price of 53.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

MGA’s Market Performance

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has experienced a -5.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month, and a -16.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for MGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for MGA’s stock, with a -8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.18. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.