LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)'s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 94.75. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is 14.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYB is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is $103.38, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for LYB is 257.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On October 19, 2023, LYB’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has seen a -0.03% decrease in the past week, with a -4.49% drop in the past month, and a 2.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

LYB Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.63. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw 12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $97.56 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 49,876 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $975,623 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries NV, sale 6,028 shares at $99.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 63,837 shares at $600,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries NV stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.