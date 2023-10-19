Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 77.94x. The 36-month beta value for LYV is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LYV is $109.11, which is $35.26 above than the current price. The public float for LYV is 143.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on October 19, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LYV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has plunged by -2.30 when compared to previous closing price of 84.48, but the company has seen a -5.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ooma (OOMA), Live Nation (LYV) and Telefonica Brasil (SAM) are three communication services stocks that you can look into as the Fed goes slow on monetary policy tightening.

LYV’s Market Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.31% decline in the past month and a -14.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for LYV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for LYV’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $110 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.79. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.