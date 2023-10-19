Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, LBTYA stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -11.21% and a quarterly plunge of -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for LBTYA’s stock, with a -10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for LBTYA is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The average price estimated by analysts for LBTYA is $26.04, which is $11.41 above than the current price. The public float for LBTYA is 164.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYA on October 19, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

LBTYA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.00 in relation to its previous close of 16.97. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Liberty Global’s price rises will kick-in in the second half of the year. Share buybacks are accelerating and extremely accretive at current prices. The share prices can return a 30% CAGR (or much more) to patient investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $23 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBTYA Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.72. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from BRACKEN CHARLES H R, who sale 52,577 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Sep 21. After this action, BRACKEN CHARLES H R now owns 4,436 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $1,025,555 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global plc, sale 9,714 shares at $19.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 81,892 shares at $189,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Equity return is now at value -15.31, with -8.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.