Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) has decreased by -2.57 when compared to last closing price of 24.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine and Israel. J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s stark warning about not only military conflict but also the burgeoning national debt.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) is above average at 14.25x. The 36-month beta value for LEG is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEG is $24.67, which is $5.75 above than the current price. The public float for LEG is 130.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of LEG on October 19, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG stock saw a decrease of -4.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for LEG’s stock, with a -21.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEG Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.89. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc. saw -24.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $32.61 back on May 23. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,109 shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc., valued at $195,679 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY SUSAN R, the SVP – Investor Relations of Leggett & Platt, Inc., sale 1,378 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOY SUSAN R is holding 30,202 shares at $47,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Equity return is now at value 14.13, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.