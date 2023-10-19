LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has dropped by -2.87 compared to previous close of 10.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that One of the company’s major shareholders is selling a large fraction of its stake. It will divest 13 million shares via an underwritten public offering.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LZ is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LZ is $14.84, which is $4.71 above the current price. The public float for LZ is 111.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on October 19, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ’s stock has seen a -0.19% decrease for the week, with a 1.55% rise in the past month and a -24.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for LegalZoom.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for LZ’s stock, with a 0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 35.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Patel Dipan, who sale 20,818,755 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Sep 11. After this action, Patel Dipan now owns 17,194,233 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $198,819,110 using the latest closing price.

LucasZoom LLC, the Director of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 20,818,755 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that LucasZoom LLC is holding 17,194,233 shares at $198,819,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -5.58, with -2.16 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.